Georgetown police search for home burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are searching for a man they say burglarized a home in January.

According to a release from the Georgetown Police Department, officers are looking for Robert Keith Martin. Police say on Jan. 26 at approximately 11:53 p.m., Martin burglarized a Georgetown home.

Arrest warrants for burglary first degree and petit larceny have been issued for Martin’s arrest. Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Martin is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4346 or central dispatch at 843-527-6763.