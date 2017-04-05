Horry County officials monitor storm, not activating EOC

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County emergency management officials say they are monitoring the severe weather moving into the county Wednesday night, but the emergency operations center is not active.

A release from Horry County Director of Public Information Lisa Bourcier says Horry County moved to operating condition lever 4 at 3 p.m. Wednesday. County officials have been in communication with South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and other coastal communities to help in monitoring the weather, the release states.

No shelter openings have been announced by the county at this time.

The StormTracker13 team is monitoring the storms and bringing you the latest information on potentially damaging weather.