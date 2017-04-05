Lake City police investigate home invasion shooting

By Published:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting on Taylor Street that happened late Tuesday night, according to the department’s Facebook page..

Investigators believe people broke into a home for a robbery shortly before midnight. During the robbery the homeowner was shot. That homeowner was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not released.

Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department’s investigation division. More details will be posted as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s