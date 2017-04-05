Lake City police investigate home invasion shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting on Taylor Street that happened late Tuesday night, according to the department’s Facebook page..

Investigators believe people broke into a home for a robbery shortly before midnight. During the robbery the homeowner was shot. That homeowner was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not released.

Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department’s investigation division. More details will be posted as they become available.