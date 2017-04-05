Lumberton police offer reward after 8 fires set in mobile home park

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Over the past two months, eight fires have been set to vacant trailers in Lumberton, and now the police department is offering a reward to catch the person responsible.

According to a release from Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, a $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fires set to vacant trailers in Turner Mobile Home Park.

Capt. Parker days the mobile home park is located at 300 Pearl Street in Lumberton, and between Jan. 23 and March 30, there have been eight fires set to vacant trailers at night.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department or any member of the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.