Marion deputies charge 3 in December home invasion, shooting

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested three people involved in a home invasion and shooting that happened on Belin Court in December.

Captain Judith Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Cierra Grant, 28, Keith Charles, 32 and Larry White, 20 are charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary first degree, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Marion County Deputies responded to Carolinas Hospital for a gunshot victim on the morning of Dec. 22, 2016. Over the course of the investigation, officials linked the shooting to a home invasion on Belin Court.

Grant was released on a $30,000 surety bond. White is currently in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. Charles is being held in the Marion County Detention Center.