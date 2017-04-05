Myrtle Beach crash kills one, injures two others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The wreck involved two cars and happened near the Myrtle Beach Fire station on Mr. Joe White Avenue, adds Evans.

Two patients were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, and one person died in the crash, confirms Evans. The condition of the two hospitalized victims was not immediately known. The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

The accident is under investigation, says Evans.