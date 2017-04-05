Storm Effects: Power outages and road reports

Duke Energy outage maps reflect nearly 1,000 customers are without power near Dillon.

The map shows scattered outages in the area and approximately 945 customers without power near Gaddys Crossroads. The power company expects the issue to be resolved around 7:15 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol real time traffic information reports power lines in the road in Dillon on SC 9 and Pee Dee Church Road.

Below are links to area power companies across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand and Robeson and Scotland County.  These sites allow you to report outages and to also get updates as to when that power will be restored.

Duke  Energy

Santee Cooper

SCE&G

Horry Electric 

Santee Electric

Pee Dee Electric

Marlboro Electric

Lumbee River 

