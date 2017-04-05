StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

A storm system will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms today and tonight. A warm front will move through around mid day today. This front will bring back the humidity, and the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Our main threat for severe storms will be strong, damaging straight line winds. Some hail is also possible and there is also a small threat for tornadoes. A strong cold front will move through early Thursday morning with more thunderstorms, some of these storms could be severe as well. Clouds and showers will linger Thursday, plus it will be windy and much cooler with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine will return Friday, and it will be sunny through the weekend, but it will stay cool. High temperatures will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, and some spots could see 70 Sunday. Warmer weather will be back next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with severe thunderstorms possible. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, storms continue, some severe storms possible, breezy and mild. Lows 60-64

Thursday, much cooler and windy with a few lingering showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70