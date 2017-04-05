Man suffers life threatening injuries after argument, shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a mini mart Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim was at the RJ Mini mart around 11:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with another person. The store is at 5105 Fayetteville Rd., near Robeson Community College in Lumberton. As the 20-year-old male victim was walking across the parking lot, a witness heard shots and saw the victim fall to the ground.

The press release from officials says the man suffered life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee Hinson at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.