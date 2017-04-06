3 charged after taking $70K in jewelry from Darlington home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say three people have been charged after they stole more than $70,000 worth of jewelry from a home Tuesday.

According to the press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects broke into a home on old Florence Road on April 4.

Investigators were able to eventually obtain a search warrant for a home on Ebenezer Road where the three suspects were arrested Wednesday morning.

Lt. Kilgo says Nina Wallace, 36, Christopher Hart, 26, and 19-year-old Tyler Gandy were charged with second degree burglary and grand larceny greater than $10,000.

Officials say the suspects face up to 15 years in prison for the burglary charge and up to 10 years imprisonment for grand larceny.

The suspects are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment, the release says.