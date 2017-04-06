Barefoot Landing plans new waterfront restaurant district

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The owners of Barefoot Landing say they will add new attractions along the Intracoastal Waterway.

A walk-able restaurant district called Dockside Village is planned for Barefoot Landing. A big part of the development includes a 20,000 square foot restaurant complete with its own beach. The first restaurant scheduled to open is Lulu’s by Lucy Buffet. It will have 500 seats, waterfont dining, live nightly music,an arcade, ropes course and a sandy beach.

“After a while things get stale and you have to keep up with the times, and that’ll do it,” said North Myrtle Beach visitor Sandy Goodrowe.

Lulu’s will be built between Tbonz and Greg Normans. Part of the existing lake will be filled in for the performance area.

“It’s a new experience, every restaurant you go in is different,” said Jojo King.

Jojo King visits North Myrtle Beach each year and thinks the new Dockside Village will make the area a bigger draw for tourists.

“Cause it’s just a wonderful place that’s just building up. I think it would be good for the economy, it’s bringing a lot of people in this area,” said King.

The project will transform the waterfront into something the general manager of Greg Norman’s says will help showcase an under-utilized asset.

“The venue we got back here is unlike anything in Myrtle Beach. I’ll put this up against anywhere on the beach, including the beach. I mean back here it’s real pretty we got the boats we got the waterway and it’s just beautiful,” said Scott Grau, General Manager at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille.

Grau says although Dockside Village will bring in more restaurants, it’s also a new opportunity for his business.

“I don’t consider the restaurants down here to be competitors as much as allies,” said Grau. “Everybody has their own niche, everybody’s got their different styles and lets work together.”

When complete, the Dockside Village will offer visitors nearly a half mile of waterfront.

Lulu’s is scheduled to open in spring of 2018.