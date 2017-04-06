Bill to allow concealed weapons to be carried without permit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s senate is currently considering a bill that would allow people to carry their guns concealed without a permit . It’s already passed the house and will be discussed in the senate.

“The permit that we have now requires someone to come in take an 8 hour safety and legal course then shoot 50 rounds at varying distances to prove they are proficient with a handgun,” said Robert Battista, Owner of 707 firearms.

House bill 3700 if passed ,would make it legal for any gun owner to carry a concealed weapon without the class.

“All we ask is that you take the class and submit to a background check and get a permit that’s all we are asking I don’t think its asking to much or limiting your rights,” Battista added.

Rep. Mike Pitts who is a sponsor of the bill told us carrying a weapon is a right of the American people.

“This is not a privilege like your drivers license granted by the bureaucracy of the state, it is a right guaranteed to you by the constitution of the united states,” said Pitts.

News 13 spoke with residents Thursday, who mentioned the class is important for several different reasons.

“It is a very important class and each state has individual laws so you have to know those laws and you have to know them to protect yourself and others,” said Jordana Esses.

“When thinking of taking the class and owning a gun it’s not a decision to be taken lightly, because if you have a gun you have to be able to use it if need be,” she added.

We will continue to follow the progress of the bill until a final decision is made on the bill.