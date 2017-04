DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington City police have video footage of a person trying to break into cars and entering the garage of a home in the Country Club area of Darlington.

According to Lt. Maureen Valazak, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on April 3.

The Darlington Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to help identify the suspect to contact the Investigations Division (843) 398-4026.