Florence police officer arrested for misconduct in office, perjury

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)- A Florence police officer has been fired and charged by the SC Law Enforcement Division after officials looked into the handling of an armed robbery investigation.

According to Lt. Robert Drulis with Florence police, SLED charged Class III Transportation Officer Shakeyla Harley with misconduct in office and perjury/ false information on a document.

The press release from City of Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler says police were investigating an armed robbery that happened on December 30, 2016 when information gathered by officials indicated a possible violation of the law by officer Harley.

The Florence Police Department contacted SLED immediately to investigate and the charges were subsequently filed by SLED on Thursday, April 6.

According to the press release, SLED was also asked to look into the actions of a supervisory officer during the same robbery investigation, but no charges were filed against the second officer.

Chief Heidler confirms Officer Harley is no longer employed with the City of Florence and the supervisory level officer remains on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.