Georgetown police charge victim’s wife, father-in-law with accessory to murder

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police have connected three people to the murder of Leon Harrison Jr. including the victim’s wife at the time and the victim’s brother-in-law and father-in-law.

According to the press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Harrison was reported missing from his home on Highmarket Street on March 9, and his body was found floating in the Black River on March 11.

Thursday, investigators released that 56-year-old Alexander Rhue Sr. was arrested on March 31, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruction of justice.

Alexander Rhue Sr.’s daughter, 32-year-old Tiesh Rhue, was arrested Thursday, April 6, and charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Tiesh Rhue was married to the victim at the time of his death, the release says.

Alexander Rhue Sr.’s son, 34-year-old Alexander Rhue Jr., currently has outstanding warrants for accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice, but police say Rhue Jr. remains at large.

Georgetown police ask that anyone with information on Alexander Rhue Jr.’s location call 843-545-4300.