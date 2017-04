FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriffs Office Traffic Safety Unit assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) in a high-speed chase that started in Marion County. Major Mike Nunn with the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy put out spikes to end the chase.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said more information will be released tomorrow morning. SCHP did say no one was hurt.

Three witnesses tell News13 the car chase involved two adults and two young boys.