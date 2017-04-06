Horry County Police greets Forestbrook Elementary students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department welcomed students at Forestbrook Elementary this morning with an event called “High Fives and Handshakes.”

As kids got off the bus and out of their cars, officers walked up to them and gave high fives and handshakes. The assistant principal said this event is important for students to see the officers and have a good first experience with them.

“The whole premise behind it is to have students see police officers in a positive light,” said Forestbrook Elementary’s assistant principal, Steve Cunningham.

“A lot of times, students’ first experience may be a negative experience; so, what we want to do is get that first experience to be a positive one and see them as people that are there to help us.”

The Horry County Police Department said this event helps strengthen their relationships with the community, especially with young children.

“We want them to know that the officers wear the badge, they’re out there to protect and serve, and they’re committed to excellence, but most importantly, they are approachable, they’re friendly, they care, and they’re human beings just like the people we serve,” said Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.

Dotson said this event is something the department is looking to spread throughout many schools in Horry County.