Lamar man jailed after threatening former spouse with metal pipe

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Lamar man is in jail after he broke into the home of his former spouse and threatened to kill the homeowner with a metal pipe, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Robert Kilgo says investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit arrested Glenn Dale Conyers, Jr., 40, of Lamar. Conyers was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into his former spouse’s home in Hartsville and, armed with a metal pipe, threatened to kill his former spouse and others.

Conyers is charged with domestic violence first degree, and is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment, adds Lt. Kilgo.