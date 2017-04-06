Lumberton Eagle Scout recognized for service

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – An Eagle Scout from Lumberton was recently recognized for his service to the community by the Boy Scouts of America. 14-year-old Ron King was one of less than a dozen Scouts selected from across the U.S. to travel to Washington, D.C., to represent the Boy Scouts in the annual “Report to the Nation.” He and the others Scouts presented the report to numerous dignitaries during their visit to the nation’s capital.

The Boy Scouts selected King to represent the Scouts because he exemplifies an ideal Scout and because of his response to help his community after Hurricane Matthew. King recruited two dozen fellow members of his Scout troop to volunteer at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, which was serving as an emergency shelter after the storm. They served more than 2,000 meals daily, carried water, unloaded relief supplies, sorted clothes and other items, assembled cots and provided general assistance to people in the shelter. King’s initiative to get involved made a big difference at the shelter.

More about this year’s Boy Scouts of America Report to the Nation can be found at the organization’s website.