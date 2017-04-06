Man attacks Marlboro County deputies with metal cane, sheriff says

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – One man is facing attempted murder charges after attacking two Marlboro County deputies with a metal walking stick, the sheriff says.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles B. Lemon says Damiane McCoy, 32, has been charged with attempted murder after attacking deputies. A deputy was attacked with a metal cane Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. when deputies were called to an incident in Clio where McCoy was refusing to give a 2-year-old baby back to its mother.

During the incident, the suspect had a metal walking stick and started to attack deputies with it, Lemon says. Two deputies were attacked with the stick, and one had to be treated at a local hospital.

Lemon says the deputy was taken to the hospital with a fractured left arm and cuts to his head. He has since been released and is recovering at home. Lemon says the deputy will be out for a short period of time.

McCoy has also been charged with resisting arrest, kidnapping, and assault on an officer.