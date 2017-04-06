Power restored to more than 1,300 Horry Electric customers in Socastee

By Published: Updated:

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,000 people were without power in Socastee Thursday.

Outage maps from Horry Electric showed 1,305 members were experiencing an outage beginning around 4 p.m. Thursday. Customers in the area along Highway 707 between Temperance Drive and Dick Pond Road were highlighted on the map, but as of 4:15 p.m., crews had resolved the issue.

In addition to local homes, the SC Highway Patrol real time traffic feed indicated reports of traffic light defects at the light on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road and the light on SC 707 and Coalition Drive.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s