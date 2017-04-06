Power restored to more than 1,300 Horry Electric customers in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,000 people were without power in Socastee Thursday.

Outage maps from Horry Electric showed 1,305 members were experiencing an outage beginning around 4 p.m. Thursday. Customers in the area along Highway 707 between Temperance Drive and Dick Pond Road were highlighted on the map, but as of 4:15 p.m., crews had resolved the issue.

In addition to local homes, the SC Highway Patrol real time traffic feed indicated reports of traffic light defects at the light on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road and the light on SC 707 and Coalition Drive.