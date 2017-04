MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach first responders helped a surfer return safely to shore Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the call about a surfer in distress near 71st Avenue North came in around 11:45 a.m.

An officer with the Beach Patrol Unit and a Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue swimmer got in the water and helped the surfer back to shore safely.

According to Lt. Crosby, the surfer had drifted too far from the shore and needed assistance.