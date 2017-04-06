Paperwork delay prolongs wait for CrimeStoppers program in Horry County

Related Coverage Crimestoppers coming back to Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police want to make it easier for you to get them tips about crimes in your neighborhood.

The department wanted to initiate the CrimeStoppers program throughout Horry County. The idea is that you would be able to come to the department here to call to speak anonymously.

The program to help communities stay safe, however, has had delays.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said back in December they we’re planning to begin the program within two months.

“So, within the next 60 days, you’re going to see a renewed crime stoppers,” Chief Hill said at the end of 2016.

Nearly four months later, the program is still on hold.

“It’s moving a lot slower than I expected, and I’m hoping the IRS will give us the charter so we can be up and running very soon,” says Hill.

CrimeStoppers would not be a completely new feature for Horry County. The program was utilized before, but Hill says they’re working hard to get paperwork through the IRS before they can start it up again.

“We’re bringing it back with the help of the Carolina Shields, and what happens is we take over the ownership of that program away from the old governing body because they moved on to other things, and we’re putting it in the help with some of our volunteers, which are former law enforcement officers,” explains Hill.

Horry County Public Safety Chair Al Allen says with the shortages facing the department, a program like CrimeStoppers is vital to the community.

“Our sheriff’s office and our county police officers, as good as they are, we have some outstanding folks, they can’t be everywhere all the time, but we’ve got so many cell phones out there, so many cameras, so many sets of eyes to where if our citizens will engage, if they see something, they need to call,” says Allen.Hill says he doesn’t have a timeline as to when the CrimeStoppers program will officially be able to start up again because the department is still waiting for the 501-c3 from the IRS. Hill says his volunteers are ready and willing to start as soon as that happens.

