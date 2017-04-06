Salon shares spring hair trends & details of special event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Spring is a time of renewal and refreshment, and one way to do that is with a new look. Thursday, on News13 Now at 9 a.m. Kelli Philo from Mirage Hair Studio joined the show to talk about spring hair trends.

A few top new spring styles include

the golden “bronde”

the “lob” (long bob)

smokey “peek-a-boo” color

Watch the video to learn more about those fresh looks.

This weekend, the Mirage Hair Studio is having a fundraising event, and all proceeds will benefit cancer research. The price for salon services will be donated to the American Cancer Society. The salon is on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, and the fundraiser runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You don’t need an appointment, but if you’d like more information or to call ahead, call 843-449-9983.