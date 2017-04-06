StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Early storms will clear out, followed by a windy afternoon. A strong cold front will move through early this morning. It will be windy today with thunderstorms ending early in the morning, then slow clearing and much cooler. Winds will be out of the west from 20 to 30 mph with gust possible up to 40+ mph. Highs will only be around 70. Sunshine will return Friday and last through the weekend. It will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s Friday and Saturday, back into the 70s for Sunday. Warmer weather will return next week.

Today, early morning storms, then windy, cooler and slowly clearing. Highs near 70.

Tonight, mostly clear, cool and breezy. Lows 42-44 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.