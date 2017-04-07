Inmate from Darlington County among 4 found dead in prison

COLUMBIA, SC – Authorities say four inmates have been found dead at a South Carolina prison.

One of the four men was charged with crimes in Darlington County.

Sommer Sharpe with the SC Department of Corrections says the inmates were found deceased in a housing unit at Kirkland Correctional Institution Friday at 10:35 a.m.

Sharpe identified the deceased as John King, Jason Kelley, Jimmy Ham, and William Scruggs.

Inmate reports say Kelley was sentenced to 15 years for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in Cherokee County.

Kelley was serving time for burglary charges, grand larceny, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, all which occurred in Darlington County, an inmate report says.

King was in the prison for several crimes including larceny charges, burglaries, vehicle thefts and breaking and entering in Greenville County, according to the inmate report.

Scruggs had ties to Anderson County and the inmate report says he was serving a life sentence for murder and a life sentence for first degree burglary along with time for kidnapping and a weapons violation.

SLED will be the lead investigators along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The agencies will be assisted by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services Division.

Officials have not yet released how the men died.