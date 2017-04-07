Around Town: ‘Ribbit the Exhibit’ at Brookgreen Gardens

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Visit Brookgreen Gardens now through July 9th and experience “Ribbit the Exhibit”.



“Ribbit The Exhibit” is a remarkable traveling collection of larger-than-life, copper frogs taking part in a variety of activities, including playing instruments, catching butterflies, and meditating on a lily pad. Sculpted by artist, J.A. Cobb, these captivating whimsical sculptures are on display from now until July 9, 2017 and are included in garden admission.

“Ribbit the Exhibit” DAY

Saturday, May 20, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

J.A. Cobb, the artist who created “Ribbit the Exhibit” and all of its whimsical frog sculptures, will visit Brookgreen Gardens to meet many members of his Lowcountry audience and answer questions about his art. J.A. Cobb will present a special members-only program at 2:00 p.m. at the Lowcountry Center Auditorium, which will be free but requires reservations by calling (843) 235-6016.

Information provided by Brookgreen.org.