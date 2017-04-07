Darlington deputies investigate after man shot in front of his home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn more about a shooting that injured one person Thursday.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Gilchrist Road in Darlington.

The press release from Lt. Kilgo says the victim was in front of his home when a older white Buick Oldsmobile drove up and a man in the back seat of the vehicle fired a handgun and hit the victim.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for what investigators say was a non-life-threatening wound.

Officials say they have not determined the suspect’s motive, but confirm the investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the car was wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey and a baseball hat with long dreadlocks and the man who fired the gun was described as having short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.