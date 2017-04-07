Darlington police hold hot dog fundraiser for Relay for Life

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department’s Relay For Life team hosted a hot dog fundraiser Friday.

The fundraiser was at the Walmart in Darlington.

Elaine Reed is a Darlington City Councilwoman and a cancer survivor.

“It means a lot to this community because the numbers are high in this area for cancer and so to see our community coming out and supporting that in their little way, it means so, so much,” said Reed.

All the money they raised will benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Darlington County.

