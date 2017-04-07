First responders want thousands of dollars to handle big events like Bikefest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The people that work to keep you safe during major events like Memorial Day Bikefest say they’re expecting even bigger crowds to come to the Grand Strand next summer, and in order to keep you safe, they need thousands of dollars.

Memorial Day Bikefest brings thousands of people every year, leaving first responders swamped.

“With the amount of crews we have, our officers are very limited because of staffing,” said Chief Joseph Hill with Horry County Police.

This week, Chief Hill asked for about $380,000 for overtime money for his officers during Bikefest and Harley Week.

“We’re looking for overtime assistance because we’re bringing in officers, we’re freezing shifts. It’s all hands on deck. So, we’re having our detectives out, our admin staff will be out, anyone who is wearing a uniform, a badge, and carrying a gun will be out there keeping Horry County safe,” said Hill.

Last year, the department saw a 120% increase in calls for service during the major bike weeks, compared to days prior to the events.

Deputy Chief Scott Thompson with Horry County Fire Rescue says those calls for service keep his crews on the move.

“In the summer, it’s very constant, especially on the eastern part of the county,” said Thompson.

Thompson says they’ll have people working around the clock, and they’ll need to put additional ambulances they use for special events, like football games, on the street.

“What we’re requesting is to use our special event resources with the high call volume that’s associate with a lot of visitors coming to the Grand Strand area.

Thompson asked for about $93,000 in ATAX money to help make that happen, but says they’ll still apply for grants because with major holidays like 4th of July and Spring Break, they’ll need thousands more.

“We try to seek funding in as many creative ways as we can find,” said Thompson.

Hill says preparing for the major events is a year-long process. He says they’ve seen an increase in visitors coming to the Grand Strand year-round, and that’s why they expect the summers to be busier than ever.