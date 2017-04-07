Funerals planned for Myrtle Beach High students killed after fall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the teens that died this week after an incident at the Camelot Hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Two students at Myrtle Beach High School died Wednesday night after they fell from a floor of a hotel near 20th Avenue North.

According to the Goldfinch Funeral Home website, Amber Nicole Franco’s celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 8 at noon in Conway. The family will receive friends for two hours following the service.

Franco’s obituary online says she was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and was the oldest daughter of Elvis Franco and Melissa Chavez Franco.

“She was an honor student at Myrtle Beach High School in her junior year. Amber loved the arts; especially music and Asian influenced culture. She also had a great passion for animals and prided herself on loving others. Amber’s personal reflection is, ‘As I stare from above I see the beauty in everything and everyone. My vision and love for art has allowed me to embrace and love all. We only have one chance to take a breath of this amazing world, please everyone find the beauty in love, life and family and unite yourself so that their can always be a great loving future for all,’ ” the online obituary stated.

While speaking with the media Thursday afternoon, the high school’s principal, John Washburn, said Franco had only been at Myrtle Beach High School since November, but she was well-liked, with numerous friends.

The principal said the other victim, 16- year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, was very involved in theatre at the school and always had a positive attitude as a leader with the theatre group.

According to the Myrtle Beach Funeral Home page, Flores’ service will be held Saturday, April 8. Visitation will begin at noon, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the St. Andrews Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Funeral Home website says Flores is survived by her parents, Danys Roberto Arriaza and Mayra E. Flores Raudales and her sister Elizabeth and brother Eduardo.

Many students asked the high school’s administrators if a memorial would be planned for the two young women. Washburn said it could happen sometime after spring break next week.

“We want any sort of memorial or recognition to be theirs,” the principal said. “We want it to be something they come up with, something they organize and something they lead. We think that’s important. It’s important for the healing process.”