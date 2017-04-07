Garden City celebrates re-opening of pier damaged in hurricane

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – After a lot of damage from Hurricane Matthew, the Garden City pier is finally re-opening.

The owner says she couldn’t thank her workers enough for making this opening day finally possible. The Garden City pier has been closed since Hurricane Matthew damaged it in October.

Paula green, who owns the pier, says the pier became a focal point for the Garden City community.

The pier was supposed to open at the beginning of March, but it was too damaged to finish in time. Green said they had to repair a lot of parts underneath the pier, and the entire handicapped ramp had to be replaced.

“It’s a great relief to have most of the work completed..to be back up and open and running…to welcome our customers back for the season and hoping to kick off a great year for everybody,” said Paula Green.

Green says she’s extremely thankful for the workers that were able to get the pier fixed and open again..even though it wasn’t done on March 1. People have been calling nonstop to see when the pier will open its doors again.

One person who lives in the area says he enjoys bringing his grand kids to the pier.

“I’m glad to see it’s finally opening because we visit it several times a week. We bring our grand kids here and we do some fishing at the end of the pier and we let the kids go in the arcade, so i really glad to see it’s going to be open again,” resident Len Borden said.

The restaurant opened for breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday.