Hartsville woman jailed after reportedly burglarizing home

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies arrested a Hartsville woman after being called to a burglary in progress on Beaverdam Road Thursday night.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Beaverdam Road when a woman came home and found a burglar in her house. The victim told deputies that she saw the alleged thief run from her home, and deputies later located Barbie Alisha Hatchell-McIntyne, 33, of Hartsville.

Lt. Kilgo says Hatchell-McIntyne still had several stolen items in her possession when deputies found her. Those items were returned to the victim.

Hatchell-McIntyne is charged with burglary first degree, and is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center