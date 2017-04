MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -The Horry County Fair kicked off Friday at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

This is the fair’s second year. The event features rides, food, racing pigs, a petting zoo, games and more.

Tickets for adults are $5 and children 5 to 11 are $3. There are also discounts for military members and seniors.

The fair lasts until April 16.