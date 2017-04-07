MBPD looks for man who used fake ID to set up credit cards in victim’s name

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Myrtle Beach police are looking for help from the public finding a man wanted for financial identity fraud.

According to police, 27-year-old Raymond Lee Bell used a fake ID to set up credit cards and spent hundreds of dollars in the victim’s name.

The police report says officers were told about the incident on March 11. The victim told police he received a phone call from a Costco employee asking him if he had recently opened a Costco card. The victim had not opened a card, and the female employee told the victim on the phone that “something seemed strange when the account was opened so she looked up the victim’s information to call him.” The suspect charged $110 to the newly opened credit card set up in the victim’s name, police confirm.

According to the report, the suspect had a SC drivers license with the victim’s name and address but the suspect’s photo. When police ran the drivers license number, they found it was not a valid number.

When the victim called to make sure no other instances of fraud were on his account, the victim found he had other credit inquiries under his name he didn’t apply for. Police also say the card set up through Costco was used to purchase $600 worth of items at a liquor store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or call 843-918-1382.