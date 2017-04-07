Robeson County program hosting event to focus on child abuse

The following information is from a press release provided by Ronisha Hammonds, the volunteer recruiter for the Robeson County Guardian ad Litem Program:

Lumberton, N.C. – In honor of April being Child abuse and neglect awareness month the Robeson County Guardian ad Litem Program, located at 435 Caton Rd, Lumberton, NC 28360, will host a motor bike run and car show on April 15th 2017 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Robeson County residents and surrounding communities are invited.

Registration will begin at 11 AM on the day of the event. Bikers will ride at 12 noon. Tickets for 1 motor bike rider will be $10. Tickets for an additional bike rider will cost $5. All bikers will be served lunch. There will be free activities and entertainment including a car show open to the public.

The Robeson County GAL Program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, which recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the state court system. Volunteer advocates work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures these children are placed in a safe, permanent home.

To enter your vehicle into the show or for more information on the event please contact our staff at (910) 671-3077.