Sugar Daddy dating site offers to foot legal fees for CCU cheerleaders

Officials with SeekingArrangement.com issued a statement Friday offering to reach out to lawyers representing CCU cheerleaders to foot the bill for the case.

According to SeekingArrangements.com, the website is “the leading Sugar Daddy dating site where over 10 million members fuel mutually beneficial relationships on their terms.”

The statements by the company’s public relations representative from ReflexMedia and the website’s founder and CEO come less than 24 hours after the CCU Department of Public Safety released their investigation into allegations of cheerleader misconduct.

The entire CCU cheerleading team was suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation on March 30.

The investigation by CCU Department of Public Safety began after an anonymous letter was mailed to university officials that accused members of the team of “operating an escort service” and “working in strip clubs, prostituting themselves.”

According to the investigation, a few members of the team used SeekingArrangement to go on dates in exchange for anywhere from $100 to $1,500.

“We are a little disappointed in the claims that the school is making against these young women. SeekingArrangement.com is a dating site, it is not a site for escorts,” said ReflexMedia spokeswoman Maura Welp in an email.

ReflexMedia also says the website “specifically prohibits” any kind of pay-per-meet or transactional type relationship.”

“Over 1.2 million US students are registered members of SeekingArrangement. We pride ourselves in empowering women to choose the relationships they want to pursue, regardless of the societal expectations placed on them.” the statement from Welp said. “On a final note we will be reaching out to their legal counsel to offer to foot the bill for this case.”

Below is the full statement from CEO and Founder Brandon Wade:

To portray these women as “prostitutes” just because you do not understand or agree with their dating choice is bullying. We will not stand for slut shaming, and find it wildly inappropriate for a public university to comment and pass judgment on the dating habits of their students.Sugar Babies are not escorts they are ambitious, goal oriented individuals who is looking for a specific kind of relationship.