Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a missing Florence man.

Kenneth Borroughs, 52, of Brehenan Drive in Florence was last seen around 1:00p.m. Saturday afternoon walking on Pamplico Highway toward Timmonsville, SC.

Borroughs is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Borroughs is known to have a history of mental illness for which he needs medication. There is no known history of violence.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Borroughs is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.