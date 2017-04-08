Florence organization hosts family adoption conference

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Jade Bridge organization held an adoption event in Florence Saturday afternoon.

The event took place for adoptive parents and future adoptive parents to better learn how to care for and interact with children who have had traumatic backgrounds.

“Sometimes our kiddos may come from hard places, traumatic starts so this is helpful for us to understand where they come from and how to help them find words for feelings they have but never got to express before,” said Jennifer Danford, founder of ‘Jade Bridge.’

