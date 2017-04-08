Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Horry County.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the southbound lane of Highway 31 near the intersection of Highway 501 at 5:45p.m., Saturday evening.

Southern says that the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson was heading South on SC-31 when they attempted to take the exit onto 501 South.

While taking the exit, the driver ran off the right side of the road, dropped the motorcycle and hit a median barrier.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The coroner has not released the identity of the driver at this time.

