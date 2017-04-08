Lumberton soup kitchen receives massive donation

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW)- The soup kitchen, ‘My Refuge’ in Lumberton had a massive give back Saturday, thanks to donations from The Helping hands ministry in Winston Salem, NC.

This all comes for Hurricane Mathew relief efforts that flooded the area back in October 2016.

Helping Hands has been collecting food and donations since November to bring to the ‘My refuge’ facility in Lumberton. They were able to bring close to 3,000 canned food items and thousands of items of clothing.

News 13 spoke with organizers, who mentioned many people are not aware that the aftermath of Hurricane Mathew is still affecting the town.

“These people have lost everything, the flood waters came through and flooded houses they got out of their homes in a boat with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Kathy Byerly with Helping Hands Ministry.

“People lost their lives and it’s going to be a long time, the recovery is going to take years to be honest,” she added.

The ministry hopes to begin doing this again in the next few months.