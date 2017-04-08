Myrtle Beach Police charge woman in connection to deadly accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police charged one person with felony DUI in connection to a deadly accident that killed a 64-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s P2C website, Deborah Bullock, 33, was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under suspension.

Investigators say the crash involving two vehicles happened around 11:10 a.m. on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 64-year-old Joan C. Banks-Miller died in the crash. According to Edge, she was a passenger in one of the cars and pronounced dead at the scene from internal injuries. Two others were hurt, police say.

An incident report says a Lincoln vehicle traveling east on Mr. Joe White Avenue allegedly lost control, drove left of the center line and struck another vehicle traveling westbound.

An officer who spoke with the suspect noticed she was “swaying while on her feet, was lethargic and had constricted pupils,” according to records. Officers requested a search warrant for blood in reference to felony DUI.

The suspect says she “remembered a green light and nothing after that,” when later questioned by an officer about the accident at Grand Strand Medical Center. She reportedly also told the officer “around 6-7 a.m., she was huffing dust cleaner from a can.”

“She then recalls going to the methadone clinic around 1030 hours and taking 100mg of methadone,” the incident report states.

The incident report says the woman claimed to have then dropped her boyfriend off, attempted to go to Dagwoods for a sandwich and went to Office Max, where she reportedly purchased a coloring book and an air duster can. The reporting officer says she denied huffing the can while driving.

She was later admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries. No word on the conditions of the other victims involved in the accident.