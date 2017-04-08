North Myrtle Beach holds first-ever “Touch a Truck” event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of children had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of several large and important vehicles on Sunday.

The City of North myrtle beach held its first ever “Touch a Truck” event. It filled the parking lot of the Park and Sports Complex with several vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks, and even a helicopter. Kids had the chance to get up close and explore all of them. City officials say they decided to bring the event to North Myrtle Beach after seeing its success in other cities. They hope to make this an annual event. “The goal is for them to learn and explore all the vehicles that we have out here. Kids, when they’re in the car, they’re always wondering what’s that, what it’s used for and now they get to learn about what the equipment’s used for and the purpose of it,” says Megan Petillo, the city’s program and event coordinator.