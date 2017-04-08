One person killed in single vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY (WBTW) – One person was killed in a crash in Darlington County Saturday afternoon.

According to Lance. Cpl. Matt Southern with The South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 p.m., on S. Center Rd.

Southern says the driver of a 2004 Nissas was heading East on S. Center Rd. when the driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned several times and landed on top of the driver.

The driver was taken to McLeod Hospital where they died.

The Darlington County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the driver.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.