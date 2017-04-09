Alternative teaching certification could help fill teacher shortage

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An educational nonprofit is trying to help fill the teacher shortage here in Horry County.

A representative from the American Board for the Certification of Teacher Excellence hosted a meeting on Sunday at the Socastee Library to help recruit more teachers. She offered a faster, alternate way of becoming certified to teach. It’s a year-long program that consists of two exams. Applicants who pass will then be certified to teach in South Carolina. The representative, Emily Steiner, says there are many open teaching positions in all subjects in Horry County. Steiner says she hopes the alternative certification will help fill them. “Most people don’t want to be teachers because there’s such a stigma about teachers aren’t treated right and they don’t get paid enough. This is our future. The kids, they need people who care about teaching and who care about them. And the education that they’re getting.”

You must have a bachelor’s degree to enroll the program, though it does not have to be in education or any related field.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s