Alternative teaching certification could help fill teacher shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An educational nonprofit is trying to help fill the teacher shortage here in Horry County.

A representative from the American Board for the Certification of Teacher Excellence hosted a meeting on Sunday at the Socastee Library to help recruit more teachers. She offered a faster, alternate way of becoming certified to teach. It’s a year-long program that consists of two exams. Applicants who pass will then be certified to teach in South Carolina. The representative, Emily Steiner, says there are many open teaching positions in all subjects in Horry County. Steiner says she hopes the alternative certification will help fill them. “Most people don’t want to be teachers because there’s such a stigma about teachers aren’t treated right and they don’t get paid enough. This is our future. The kids, they need people who care about teaching and who care about them. And the education that they’re getting.”

You must have a bachelor’s degree to enroll the program, though it does not have to be in education or any related field.