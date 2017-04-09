Darlington Deputies shoot, kill dog after it attacks child and attempts to attack father

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home Sunday evening after a child was attacked and injured by a dog.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the child was attacked around 4 p.m. on Iseman Rd. in Darlington County. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment before deputies arrived.

Kilgo says that deputies tried to find the owner of the dog at a home nearby. While searching, the dog charged and attempted to attack the child’s father, but was shot and killed before it could by a Patrol Deputy.

Kilgo says the animal was taken by Animal Control to Columbia for a necropsy.

As of right now, there is no word on the child’s condition.

