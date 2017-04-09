Georgetown Police arrest man after shooting and standoff early Sunday

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department arrested a man Sunday morning after a shooting, according to details released by the police department. The arrest came after a large police response at the Bayview Motel on the south side of the city in the Maryville area.

Georgetown Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Donnell Washington, 38.

Investigators believe Washington shot into a home and a car in the 2500 block of Prince St., the police department posted on its Facebook page. Officers later found Washington at the Bayview Motel on South Frazier St.

Officers said Washington barricaded himself inside at room, and they requested assistance from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) Team. Washington surrendered around 8 a.m. according to the details posted by Georgetown Police.

Washington is charged with obstruction of justice, domestic violence high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Other charges may be added as the investigation continues.