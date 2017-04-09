Hundreds join walk to help find cure for multiple sclerosis

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people put on their walking shoes on Sunday to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

More than 200 people came out to Grand Park in the Market Common for the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach MS Walk. This year’s goal was to raise almost 20 thousand dollars for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. All the proceeds would go towards research for a cure, as well as outreach and awareness programs. Ernie Tate helped start the MS Walk in Myrtle Beach last year. He also suffers from the disease and says he’s overwhelmed to see all the support from the community. “I can’t even explain how good it makes me feel to see so many people actually care and want to share in this fight that we have to come up with a cure for this disease,” Tate says.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society hopes to raise over $1 billion across the country this year.