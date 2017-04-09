Man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian on Hwy. 501 Sunday morning

The SCDOT camera at Highway 501 & Academy Dr. showed traffic affected well after 9 a.m.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A truck hit and killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 501 in the Conway area early Sunday morning, according S.C. Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the pedestrian was walking on the pavement of Hwy. 501 near Academy Dr. when a 2001 Dodge pick-up truck hit the walker. The Highway Patrol’s traffic reporting website showed the incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Christopher Marquis Fling (source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Christopher Fling from Sellers was driving the truck and did not stop, according to Southern. He said Fling was arrested a short time later and charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. Fling was taken to jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released details about the pedestrian who was killed.

During the investigation on Sunday morning, traffic on Hwy. 501 was blocked at times in the area of Academy Dr. and S.C. Hwy. 544. The investigation affected traffic until after 9:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol and the Highway Patrol’s MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team) is investigating.

