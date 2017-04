CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Young Lawyers Division is encouraging high school students to apply for its 2nd Annual Your Big I…

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – This weekend the Hartsville fire department celebrates 109 years of service Inside the Hartsville Fire Department th…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The American Red Cross is helping a Myrtle Beach family whose home caught on fire Sunday morning. It was on Southe…

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home Sunday evening after a child was attacked and injured by a dog.…

COLOGNE, GERMANY (WCMH) — If you’ve ever had trouble getting a newborn baby to go to sleep, you know that driving around the block is one of…